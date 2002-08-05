ABC, NBC split Friday

ABC and NBC split the Friday Nielsen Media Research ratings honors, with ABC

winning the key demos and total viewers and NBC taking households.

ABC won across the key categories from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. with America's

Funniest Home Videos.

At 9 p.m., NBC won households and adults 25 through 54 with Dateline,

which tied ABC (Whose Line Is It Anyway) among adults 18 through 49.

ABC won with adults 18 through 34. At 10 p.m., NBC's Law & Order: Special

Victims Unit edged out ABC's 20/20 in households and the key adult

demos.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.0/10, ABC 4.7/9, CBS 3.8/8 and

Fox 2.3/5.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 2.2/8, NBC 2.0/7, Fox 1.4/6 and CBS 1.3/5.