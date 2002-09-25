ABC, NBC sign up authors

The networks are hoping to cash in on the fame of popular writers, with ABC

and NBC signing development deals with two well-known scribes.

ABC has committed to a pilot based on the best-selling novel by author John

Grisham. Writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien will write the pilot and

executive-produce, as will Grisham and his agent, David Gernert.

At NBC, development arm Pariah Television has signed a deal with Pulitzer

Prize-winning screenwriter and playwright David Mamet to create an hour-long

drama intended for fall 2003. Mamet will write the pilot and he and Gavin

Pollone will executive-produce.