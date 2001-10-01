ABC, NBC share daytime win among women

ABC's daytime lineup finished the 2000-2001 TV season tied with NBC as the number one network among women 18-49, marking the 25th consecutive season that ABC has held or tied for the top spot.

Both networks averaged a 2.2 rating/16 share in the key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS finished the season as the most-watched network overall in daytime with an average of 5.1 million viewers.

ABC averaged 3.9 million viewers and NBC 3.1 million.

- Joe Schlosser