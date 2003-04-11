ABC, NBC to meet at PROMAX
ABC will hold an affiliate meeting in conjunction with the PROMAX/BDA conference June 4 through 6 at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Los Angeles.
NBC will also hold an "affiliates day," with NBC president Jeff Zucker
scheduled to address the attendees.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.