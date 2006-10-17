ABC Navigates the Political Waters

ABC keeps having to throw political caveats into its ratings reports.



According to the network, its Monday night airing of Wife Swap at 8-9 p.m. was preempted for political debates in a handful of markets in Michigan, including Detroit, as well as markets in Wisconsin, New York, Iowa and Pennsylvania.



Two Fridays ago, its rerun of Desperate Housewives was dropped by stations reaching over 6% of its total audience in favor of a couple of 8-9 p.m. gubernatorial debates.