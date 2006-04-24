Trending

ABC Names New Comedy Pilot Exec

ABC Entertainment has named Samie Kim Falvey senior VP of comedy development, overseeing the development and production of all comedy pilots.

Falvey was formerly VP of comedy development at Fox, where she developed shows including The War at Home and The Loop. She also helped develop American Dad and the new Brad Garrett pilot, Til Death.

Falvey had been at Fox since 1999, in the current programming department.