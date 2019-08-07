ABC Names Granato GM at KRTK, Houston

Wendy Granato was named president and general manager of KTRK-TV, the Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC station in Houston.

Granato had been VP of news at the station for five years. KTRK’s long-time general manager Henry Florsheim in April announced plans to retire after 22 at the station.

Under Granato, KTRK expanded its coverage to serve audience across broadcast, digital and social platforms, successfully merging the stations broadcast and digital departments. The station has the market’s most-watched local newscasts and is the leader across social media platforms in the market.

Granato also led the stations coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when KTRK was on the air nonstop for eight days.

“As our head of news in Houston, Wendy has done an incredible job upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization,” said Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

Before joining KTRK, Granato was news director at KNWS-TV, Houston. Before that, she was a reporter and morning anchor at KATC-TV, Lafayette, La.

“Service to the Houston-area community is at the heart of everything we do here at KTRK ABC13, and I am beyond honored and proud to now serve in this new role. Providing accurate, timely and relevant local news and information on all platforms has never been more important or necessary, especially when keeping the safety and security of our viewers in mind, and sharing the positive stories from all our Houston-area communities,” said Granato.

“I look forward to upholding the long-standing values and traditions of KTRK ABC13, and forging ahead with ideas and innovations that will grow our business,” she said.



