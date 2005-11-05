ABC Names Deputy Political Director
NY1 News vet David Chalian has been named deputy political director of ABC News, based in Washington.
Chalian joined ABC in March 2003 as a field producer for the political unit. He is co-author of the news operations daily online political news summary, The Note.
Chalian will be deputy to political director Mark Halperin, helping oversee political coverage on This Week, Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight, as well as digital properties abcnews.com and its ABC News Now broadband service.
