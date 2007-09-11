ABC Names Acting D.C. Bureau Chief

ABC tapped an in-house veteran to be acting Washington bureau chief for the next three months.

Sara Just, who has been heading up ABC's political efforts on the Web, took over Monday for bureau chief Robin Sproul, who will be a visiting fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Press, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard.

Just is a former producer and senior producer for Nightline, and she has since come to oversee an expanding staff of political reporters for ABC's Web efforts.