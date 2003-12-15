ABC Mulls Longer Iraq Stays for Reporters

ABC News has been rotating its Iraq-based crews every three weeks (unless a member wants to stay longer), but now the network is planning to lengthen their stay to six weeks.

The division has found that three weeks is simply too short a time to be in the field. By the time the crew works up contacts and gets into a rhythm, it’s just about time to turn around and head home. But six weeks should enable deeper contacts and, the network hopes, even stronger reports from the field.