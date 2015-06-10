ABC Moves Up ‘Wicked City’ to Fall

ABC has moved up the debut of Wicked City, one of its new dramas originally scheduled for midseason.

The Los Angeles-set drama will now premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m., the time slot that was initially slated for Quantico. The freshman FBI was moved to Sundays to replace Of Kings and Prophets, which was pushed back to midseason to undergo casting changes. Beyond the Tank will air in Wicked City’s time slot beginning Sept. 29 until the show premieres.

ABC announced the rollout of its fall lineup, with most shows scheduled for the traditional “Premiere Week” of Sept. 21. The Muppets will be ABC’s only rookie to debut during the week on Sept. 22, along with the majority of the network’s returning fare. Sunday, Sept. 27 will see Quantico and Blood & Oil premiere back to back, with Dr. Ken debuting that following Friday, Oct. 2.

Dancing With the Stars kicks off ABC’s season on Sept. 14.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “20/20”

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Muppets”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: The Results”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Nashville”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Blood & Oil”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantico”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Beyond the Tank”

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Dr. Ken”

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Wicked City”