ABC Pulls ‘Of Kings and Prophets’ from Fall Lineup

The fall season isn’t for a few months, but ABC has already made a major change, pulling freshman drama Of Kings and Prophets from its Sunday lineup.

The Biblical drama will most likely be held until midseason as it undergoes cast changes and will be replaced by another rookie in the FBI drama Quantico, which had been originally set for Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Quantico will join mainstay Once Upon a Time and another new series Blood & Oil (formerly Oil) on Sundays.

Toplined by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, Quantico revolves around a diverse group of recruits at the FBI Quantico Base, one of whom is suspected of masterminding the biggest attack on New York City since 9/11.

ABC has not said what will take Quantico’s Tuesday time slot.