ABC Moves Corwin to NYC for HD

Jeff Corwin, ABC News' top technical executive in Washington, D.C., is heading to New York, ABC confirmed Thursday.

Corwin, director of broadcast operations and engineering in D.C., is moving to New York to work on HDTV production, which is being ramped up but won't be done out of D.C.

Doug White, manager of electronic-newsgathering services for BO&E in Washington, will assume Corwin's duties until a permanent replacement is found, according to the network.

Corwin was the go-to executive for all things technical in the D.C. bureau, including for World News Tonight with Charles Gibson, This Week with George Stephanopoulos and Nightline.

ABC recently announced that it was moving one-dozen or so Nightline jobs to New York starting in the fall as it essentially completes the move of the physical production of that show to New York and ramps up its overall HD-news output.

The network also moved production of This Week to studios at the newly opened Newseum in Washington.