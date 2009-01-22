ABC Merging Entertainment and Studio Operations

The Disney-ABC Television group is combining its entertainment and studio divisions as part of a reorganization of the company.

ABC Entertainment president Stephen McPherson will oversee the unified division, now called the ABC Entertainment Group. Mark Pedowitz, who had been president of ABC Studios, will now be a senior advisor to the office of the co-chairman, reporting to Disney-ABC Television group chief Anne Sweeney.

"The landscape of our business, and an opportunity to coalesce the creative process dictated this change in structure," said Sweeney, announcing the reorg. "By operating these units in a coordinated fashion, we'll be able to present the industry with a unified, cohesive creative vision for ABC programming, which will serve us well as we move forward."

The network says the new division's primary job will be to develop and produce content for ABC, though "when appropriate, the studio will look for outside opportunities."

So the new group will continue to develop shows for other networks when it sees fit, as ABC Studios did with the now former NBC show Scrubs, TNT's Raising the Bar and Lifetime's Army Wives.

Sweeney also praised Pedowitz and McPherson.

"Thanks to the quality of leadership and professional excellence exhibited by both Steve and Mark, we are able to implement this change and ensure that a smooth integration occurs," she added. " Mark's years of experience on both the business and creative sides of the equation make him the perfect person to have in a key advisory position, especially with the multitude and complexity of the issues facing our industry today. And there is no one more passionate about the creative process, with as much proven business acumen, as Steve. This combination is why I'm so excited about this new management structure, and what it means for the future of the Disney-ABC Television Group."