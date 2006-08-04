ABC Marks Anniversary Of Jennings' Death

On Aug. 7, World News will pay tribute to Peter Jennings by examining the disease that killed him.

The date marks the former newscast anchor's death from lung cancer. World News, now with Charles Gibson, will provide another update of Jennings' "Quit to Live" news series and the progress made in treating/preventing the disease. Jennings was a former smoker.

ABC will also update the impact of his death on cancer research, as well as on smokers prompted to kick the habit.

This will be the second anniversary-related revisit this year. On April 5, the anniversary of Jennings' announcement that he had the disease, ABC took a similar look at the series and its impact.