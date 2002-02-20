ABC to man Front Line

ABC has given the green-light for a new primetime reality/documentary series

that will go behind the scenes of the U.S. military's ongoing war on

terrorism.

The series, Profiles from the Front Line, is from Warner Bros. TV and

producers Jerry Bruckheimer (Black Hawk Down) and Bertram van Munster

(The Amazing Race).

ABC has given a 13-episode commitment to Front Line, which could be

ready for primetime by this summer.

The Department of Defense and Pentagon have given their blessings to the

project and will be involved from the outset, ABC executives said.

'I think this is an important show to make in order to salute our military

and the men and women involved in the daily trials and tribulations on the front

line against terrorism,' Bruckheimer said.