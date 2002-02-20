ABC to man Front Line
ABC has given the green-light for a new primetime reality/documentary series
that will go behind the scenes of the U.S. military's ongoing war on
terrorism.
The series, Profiles from the Front Line, is from Warner Bros. TV and
producers Jerry Bruckheimer (Black Hawk Down) and Bertram van Munster
(The Amazing Race).
ABC has given a 13-episode commitment to Front Line, which could be
ready for primetime by this summer.
The Department of Defense and Pentagon have given their blessings to the
project and will be involved from the outset, ABC executives said.
'I think this is an important show to make in order to salute our military
and the men and women involved in the daily trials and tribulations on the front
line against terrorism,' Bruckheimer said.
