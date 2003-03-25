ABC makes midseason schedule switches

ABC's midseason adventure hour, Veritas, has been pulled from its

Monday 8 p.m. time slot, with ABC planning to air the show's remaining

episodes sometime this year.

The show never delivered good ratings, making it difficult for David

E. Kelly's veteran The Practice to deliver strong numbers.

In its place, ABC on Monday night aired war coverage followed by two episodes

of The Practice.

ABC also has put the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Profiles from the Front

Line into hiatus, with no plans to bring the show back.

In its place this week, ABC will double-run Drew Carey's improv show,

Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

On Thursday, April 3, ABC will reair The Bachelor: Where Are They

Now?, which was interrupted last week when war broke out in Iraq.

The Bachelor special bumps the scheduled finale of Are You Hot? to Saturday night, April 5, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The show's suggestive content makes it more appropriate for Saturday night,

sources said.

ABC's Tuesday-night reality show, The Family, has also been pulled

from the network's lineup with plans to bring it back this summer from the

beginning.

Three episodes had already aired.

Starting Tuesday, April 8, ABC will bring NYPD Blue back to the

schedule, airing all-original episodes through the end of the season.