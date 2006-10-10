ABC Makes It Three in a Row

The network has won the first three weeks of the season in the key 18-49 demo, according to researchers there.

It has averaged a 4 rating/11 share, thanks in large part to strong ratings from Grey's Anatomy (it debuted with a 10.9/26), and still-strong showings from Desperate Housewives, and Lost.

CBS, whose CSI franchise continues to deliver, though mothership CSI has been bested each week by Grey's, is in second place for the news season at a 3.8/10, followed by NBC at a 3.6/10, according to ABC.

ABC calls it the best primetime start it has had in 13 years.