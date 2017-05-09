ABC Makes Comeback of ‘American Idol’ Official

ABC officially announced that it had made a deal with FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment to bring back American Idol during the 2017-18 TV season.

American Idol was TV’s biggest show when it was on Fox starting in 2002, creating new stars in the music business and generating huge rating. Ratings sagged and the show went off the air in 2016.

“American Idol on ABC… that has a nice ring to it,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney-ABC Television Group. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

The show’s host and judges will be announced at a later date.

”ABC’s passion and enthusiasm make them a perfect home for American Idol,” said Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO, FremantleMedia Group. “We are excited to be partnering with them to discover the next generation of talented artists. It’s an irresistible combination that means now is the ideal time to welcome back one of the most successful shows in the history of contemporary television.”

American Idol has earned 67 Emmy nominations and nine wins, and musicians discovered on the show have won 14 Grammys, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

The show has already been a part of the Disney-ABC family, with "The American Idol Experience" taking residence at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park for five years.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.