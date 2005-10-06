ABC, Lost Lock Up Wednesday

ABC dominated Wednesday night thanks in large part to Lost, which beat the other Big Three nets combined in rating and share at 9-10, recording a 9 rating/22 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 5.8/15, also getting time-period-winning performances from George Lopez at 8 (3.3/10) and 8:30 (4/11), and from Invasion at 10 (4.7/12)

CBS came in second for the night with a 3.3/9. Its top show was CSI: NY, which actually beat the second half of Invasion with a 4.5/12 at 10:30-11 to Invasion's 4.3/1 and came in second in the time period.

Apprentice: Martha, in its first head-to-head matchup with Lost, lost. It wasn't even close. Martha averaged a 2.5/6 for fourth place among the Big Four at 9-10. The good news was that the show built from its first half hour (2.2/6) to its second (2.8/7), and was up from the 2.1 rating it got the week before at 8 p.m.

NBC flipped the time periods for Martha and E-Ring "for the foreseeable future" starting last night, though whether it was to sacrifice the former or try to save the latter is unclear. It doesn't look like anything short of CSI or the Super Bowl could unseat ABC in the hour. E-Ring managed a 2.4/7 for third place at 8 p.m., up from the 2.1 it got at 8 last week.

The Peacock came in third for the night with a 3/8. Its top show was Law & Order (3.9/10), though it finished in the unfamiliar place of last in the time period.

Fox was fourth with a 2.8/8, with a second place finish for the finale of So You Think You Can Dance? at 8-9 (2.9/8) and a third place for Nanny 911 (2.8/7).

UPN nipped The WB for fifth with a 1.7/5, powered by a 2.2/6 for America's Top Model. The WB recorded a 1.6/4 for the premieres of One Tree Hill and Related.