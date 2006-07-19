ABC Loses Gibson Feed

On the day ABC announced World News Tonight would be rechristened World News with Charles Gibson, Gibson was unexpectedly absent for part of the show.

After Gibson started off hosting the newscast, ABC had to throw it to Nightline anchor Terry Moran two-thirds of the way through when there were technical difficulties with Gibson's transmission from the Middle East, where he is covering the growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

"When America needs answers, Charles Gibson is right there," ABC promo-ed during a break, only to return to Moran continuing to host the Gibson-less broadcast.