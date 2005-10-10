ABC Locks Up Sunday, Grey Hits Groove

ABC’s crackerjack Sunday-night lineup cruised to another easy victory on Oct. 9 among advertisers’ coveted viewers. The network averaged a 7.0 rating/17 share in prime time among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national data.

Desperate Housewives was again ABC’s top performer, but its 10.9/24 in the demo was down from the 12.0/27 it scored on Oct. 2.

On the other hand, another ABC hot property—Grey’s Anatomy—was rock solid at 8.2/19. The 10-11 p.m. show’s numbers have remained steady since the start of the fall season three weeks ago.

ABC also aired Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (6.1/15) at 8-9 p.m. and America’s Funniest Home Videos (3.0/9) from 7-8 p.m. Not counting Fox’s football overrun during the 7 o’clock hour, ABC swept all four hours of Sunday’s prime time.

Fox was in second place, averaging 4.5/11 in prime time. At 8 p.m., Fox switched from football to baseball. The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in game four of the American League Division Series to force a game five tonight. The contest, which ran through the last three hours of prime time, averaged 4.0/9. (Fast national ratings are based on time-period estimates; they are subject to change after show ratings are tallied. Live programming, such as Fox's baseball game, is particularly volatile.

NBC was in third place at 3.0/7 on the night. It aired Dateline (2.1/6) at 7 p.m.; The West Wing (2.5/6) at 8; Law & Order: Criminal Intent (3.8/8) at 9; and Crossing Jordan (3.8/9) at 10.

CBS finished fourth. 60 Minutes pulled a 2.3/7 in the demo. Cold Case was strong, finishing at 4.0/10, while the TV movie The Hunt for the BTK Killer managed only a 2.6/6 and finished last in its time slot among the Big Four broadcast networks.

The WB was in last place. It aired two Reba reruns at 8 p.m. (.8/2) and 8:30 p.m. (1.0/3); Charmed (1.6/4) at 8 p.m.; and two episodes of Blue Collar TV. The new Blue Collar at 8 p.m. notched a 1.1/3, while a repeat that followed at 8:30 grabbed a 1.1/2).