ABC Lines Up Obama For 'This Week'

ABC says it has lined up President-elect Barack Obama for an interview with George Stephanopoulos,



for this week's edition of This Week (Jan. 11).



In addition there will be a roundtable discussion with Thomas Friedman of the New York Times, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, and columnist and ABC News contributor George Will.



The interview launches a week-long series, "America's Economy: What's the Fix."