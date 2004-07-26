ABC Likes SunDays

ABC won a lackluster Sunday night in adults 18-49 with its lineup of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and original limited series The Days, according to Nielsen Media Research’s fast national ratings.

Extreme Makeover at 9 p.m. was the night’s winner by far, scoring a 3.6 rating/8 share in adults 18-49. The Days declined sharply in its second outing, dropping 23% from its premiere the prior Sunday.

NBC’s Crossing Jordan at 10 p.m. came in second for the night, with a 2.9/8. The rest of NBC’s lineup–Dateline at 7 and 8 and Law & Order: Criminal Intent at 9–was not impressive.

CBS was fourth in the demo with its lineup of 60 Minutes and repeats of Cold Case and theatrical Murder on the Orient Express. Fox’s comedy lineup of The Simpsons, Arrested Development, The Simple Life and Quintuplets was third in the demo but first among adults 18-34, teens and young men.