ABC Leads NAACP Image Award Nominations

ABC won the most NAACP Image Award nominations on Wednesday, with 24 for shows such as Ugly Betty and Grey’s Anatomy and made-for-TV-movie, A Raisin in the Sun.

ABC was followed by CBS with 14, The CW and NBC each with 10, HBO with nine and FOX with seven.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne – in syndication and on TBS – won the most nominations of any TV show with six, including outstanding comedy series. Other nominations in that category included Ugly Betty, NBC’s 30 Rock, CW’s Everybody Hates Chris and CW’s The Game.

Outstanding drama nods were given to Grey’s Anatomy, FOX’s House, ABC Family’s LincolnHeights, CBS’ The Unit and HBO’s The Wire.

Perry, who will hand out the awards with Halle Berry on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009, at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, also cleaned up in the motion picture categories, with nominations for both Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns – planned to be spun-off into Perry’s next syndicated sitcom – and Tyler Perry’s The Family that Preys.

Many House of Payne stars were nominated, including LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis as outstanding actor and actress in a comedy series, and Lance Gross and Larramie ‘Doc’ Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam as outstanding supporting actors and actress in a comedy series.

Other outstanding comedic actor nominations went to Donald Faison of NBC’s Scrubs, Paul James of ABC Family’s Greek, and Terry Crews and Tyler James Williams of Everybody Hates Chris.

Outstanding comedic actress noms went to Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera, The Game’s Tia Mowry, Everybody Hates Chris’ Tichina Arnold, and Tracee Ellis Ross of CW’s Girlfriends.

Supporting comedic actor noms went to Blair Underwood in CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine. Underwood is a triple nominee, also receiving mention as outstanding supporting actor in ABC’s now-cancelled Dirty Sexy Money and as outstanding dramatic actor for HBO’s In Treatment.

Joining Underwood, Gross and Shaw in the comedic category were Dule Hill of USA’s Psych and Tracy Morgan of 30 Rock.

Besides Knight Pulliam, other supporting comedic actress nominations went to Tisha Campbell-Martin of Lifetime’s Rita Rocks, Wanda Sykes of New Adventures of Old Christine and Wendy Raquel Robinson of The Game. Ugly Betty’s Vanessa Williams, a double nominee, was named in this category and also as outstanding actress in a TV movie for Lifetime’s Flirting with Forty.

Besides Underwood’s In Treatment nomination, other outstanding dramatic actor noms went to Anthony Anderson of NBC’s Law & Order, Dennis Haysbert of CBS’ The Unit, Hill Harper of CBS’ CSI: NY, and Omar Epps of Fox’s House.

Outstanding dramatic actress nods went to CCH Pounder of FX’s The Shield, Loretta Divine of ABC’s Eli Stone, Nicki Micheaux of ABC Family’s Lincoln Heights and Wendy Davis of Lifetime’s Army Wives. Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson was nominated both in this category and as outstanding actress in a TV movie for Hallmark’s Accidental Friendship.

Outstanding supporting dramatic actor nominations went to James Pickens Jr. of Grey’s Anatomy, Laurence Fishburne of CBS’ CSI, Michael Kenneth Williams of The Wire and Taye Diggs of ABC’s Private Practice.

Outstanding supporting dramatic actress nominations went to Alfre Woodard of NBC’s short-lived My Own Worst Enemy, Angela Basset of NBC’s ER, S. Epatha Merkerson of Law & Order and Sonja Sohn of The Wire. Private Practice’s Audra McDonald, a multiple Tony winner, was nominated both in this category and as outstanding actress in a TV movie for Raisin in the Sun. McDonald faces her Raisin co-stars Phylicia Rashad and Sanaa Lathan in that category, along with Williams.

Actors nominated for outstanding performances in a TV movie included Andre Braugher for A&E’s Andromeda Strain, Ben Vereen for Hallmark’s Accidental Friendship, Charles S. Dutton for Lifetime’s Racing for Time and Sean “Puffy” Combs and Sean Patrick Thomas for Raisin in the Sun.

A Raisin in the Sun, produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo, shares its outstanding television movie, mini-series or dramatic special nomination with An Accidental Friendship, Racing for Time, Fox’s 24: Redemption, and HBO’s House of Saddam.