ABC leads Daytime Emmy nods

ABC had the most Daytime Emmy Award nominations of any network Wednesday, with a

total of 59.

CBS was close behind with 52, and of the major networks, NBC was far behind

with only 16.

The WB Television Network had one and its kids' segment, Kids' WB!, had five.

Neither Fox nor UPN had any, but their affiliates largely program daytime

themselves.

PBS was third with 47, and syndicated programming roped in 43 nominations, led

by Buena Vista Television's Live with Regis and Kelly and King World Productions' Martha

Stewart Living with six each.

The most nominated show was ABC soap opera All My Children, which has been on the

air for 31 years.

The show has won outstanding drama three times, but this year it was not nominated,

despite its 17 other nominations.

Other top shows were CBS' Guiding Light with 14 and PBS' Sesame

Street with 13.

Among cable channels, Showtime was the most nominated with 13.

Nickelodeon was second with 10, Disney Channel third with eight and Discovery

Channel fourth with five.

The most nominated cable show was Showtime's children's special, Bang Bang

You're Dead, nominated for five daytime Emmys.

The daytime Emmy nominations were announced on ABC's The View,

which was nominated 10 times itself, Wednesday morning.

The awards ceremony will air on ABC live from New York Friday, May 16,

from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.