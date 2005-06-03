ABC Leads Critics Awards

ABC's ratings resurgence got a critics' stamp of approval Thursday, with that network claiming two of the three top nominees for TV Critics Association Awards for the 2004-2005 season.

Desperate Housewives received the most nods with five, followed by ABC's Lost, and Comedy Central's Daily Show, with four apiece.

ABC also leads in total awards, with 11 nominations, followed by Fox with eight --led by Arrested Development and House--and HBO, seven.

The awards will be handed out July 23 Los Angeles. Following is a list of all the nominees:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Arrested Development” (Fox)

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)

“Deadwood” (HBO)

“Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

“Lost” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Arrested Development” (Fox)

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)

“Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” (CBS)

“Gilmore Girls” (The WB)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“24” (Fox)

“Deadwood” (HBO)

“House” (Fox)

“Lost” (ABC)

“Rescue Me” (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT MOVIES, MINI-SERIES AND SPECIALS

“Lackawanna Blues” (HBO)

“The Life And Death Of Peter Sellers” (HBO)

“The Office Special” (BBC America)

“Something The Lord Made” (HBO)

“Sometimes In April” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

“House” (Fox)

“Lost” (ABC)

“Rescue Me” (FX)

“Veronica Mars” (UPN)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Jason Bateman (“Arrested Development”)

Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”)

Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”)

Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”)

Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars”)

Matthew Fox (“Lost”)

Hugh Laurie (“House”)

Ian McShane (“Deadwood”)

Kiefer Sutherland (“24”)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

“DeGrassi: The Next Generation” (The N)

“Dora The Explorer” (Nickelodeon)

“Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

“Postcards From Buster” (PBS)

“SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” Sunday edition (CBS)

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“Meet the Press” (NBC)

“The News Hour With Jim Lehrer” (PBS)

“Nightline” (ABC)

HERITAGE AWARD (a long-standing program that made a lasting cultural or social impact

“Frontline” (PBS)

“M*A*S*H” (CBS)

“Nightline” (ABC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Sesame Street” (PBS)