ABC Launching Lost Podcast

ABC Tuesday will launch a Lost podcast series on ABC.com, and then a week later launch a separate weekly podcast available on both ABC.com and Apple’s iTunes throughout the rest of November sweeps.

The audiocasts will preview an upcoming episode using interviews with cast and producers from the hit show, which airs on Wednesday nights.

While iTunes and ABC set $1.99 as the price point for downloading an episode of the series per their recent deal, the podcasts are free on both the ABC Web site and via iTunes.

