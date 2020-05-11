ABC Launches ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ Movie Night May 20
‘Moana’, ‘Thor’, ‘Up’ and ‘Big Hero 6’ to air in prime
Wednesday is movie day on ABC, as the network kicks off a primetime film series May 20. Moana shows May 20, Thor: the Dark World airs May 27, Up plays June 3 and Big Hero 6 is on June 10. Airing with The Wonderful World of Disney rubric, the movies are also available on streaming service Disney+.
Networks are hosting movie nights with production staggered due to the pandemic. CBS kicked off its movie night May 3.
Moana is about a teen who sets sail on a daring mission to fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson provide voices in the animated film.
Thor: The Dark World continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star.
Up centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who ties thousands of balloons to his house and lifts off. Ed Asner does the voice for Carl.
Animated Big Hero 6 is about Baymax, a personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.