ABC launches post-attacks news mag

ABC debuts America '01, a new newsmagazine dedicated to showing how the country has changed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

AP reports the news show's first edition will feature stories on Pentagon employees who escaped death, a World Trade Center executive who died saving others, and a group of women who are being trained for combat.

ABC hasn't settled on a permanent anchor for the newsmagazine. Different hosts will contribute, including Charles Gibson, Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters.

The newsmagazine airs at 8 p.m. EST, but is expected to move to a new night if it lasts because 20/20 is scheduled to move back to Fridays in December. The network doesn't want two newsmagazines on the same night.

``Our lives have been profoundly changed since September 11th,'' said ABC News President David Westin. ```America '01' will chronicle this new world in which we now live and profile those who are caught up in the fight against terrorism both here and abroad.''