ABC lands family, legal reality shows

ABC has ordered a pilot for a family drama and a legal reality series for fall 2001 debuts, Reuters reports.

The mouse bagged Being Brewster, which some sources described as "7th Heaven on acid," along with a legal series featuring Jack Kervorkian attorney Geoffrey Fieger. Fieger will lead a new law firm fighting civial suits against another firm in the Friday night series.

NBC is reportedly close to greenlighting Spy Girl, a romantic myster drama about a young Ivy League grad who joins a private eye agency.