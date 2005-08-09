ABC Labels WGA Complaint 'Meritless'

ABC responded late Monday to a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board by the Writers Guild of America, East, calling it meritless..

The complaint, alleging unlawful bargaining practices, stems from contract negotiations that began Jan. 5, 2005 on a contract that expired the first of the year.

The network said in a statement: "ABC filed charges against The Writers Guild of America, East, six weeks ago alleging their refusal to bargain in good faith, and this charge is currently under investigation by the National Labor Relations Board.

"In regards to the charges filed by the WGAE today, while we don’t normally comment on pending litigation, we believe there is absolutely no merit to these allegations."

The guild, which represents newswriters, editors, desk assistants/production assistants, graphic artists, and researchers in New York and Washington, D.C., is also in the midst of contentious contract negotiations with CBS on a contract that expired in April.