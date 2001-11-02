ABC K.O.'s Patterson

A second former Seinfeld sidekick has struck out with his own sitcom.

ABC programmers have pulled Jason Alexander's new comedy, Bob

Patterson, after five weeks and two different time periods.

ABC's Drew Carey and the Carey-hosted stalwart, Whose Line Is It

Anyway, are expected to fill the show's 9:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot on

Wednesdays.

Bob Patterson averaged 8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/9 share in

adults 18-49 on Wednesday night, finishing fourth in its time period, according

to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data.

Through its first four weeks, the comedy averaged 8.2 million viewers and a

3.6 in adults 18-49.

Patterson debuted on Tuesday nights and then was moved to Wednesday after

three weeks and sluggish ratings.

Seinfeld co-star Michael Richards' sitcom on NBC lasted eight episodes

last season.

NBC is taking a shot with another Seinfeld cast member, Julia

Louis-Dreyfus, in an upcoming midseason comedy. - Joe

Schlosser