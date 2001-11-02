ABC K.O.'s Patterson
A second former Seinfeld sidekick has struck out with his own sitcom.
ABC programmers have pulled Jason Alexander's new comedy, Bob
Patterson, after five weeks and two different time periods.
ABC's Drew Carey and the Carey-hosted stalwart, Whose Line Is It
Anyway, are expected to fill the show's 9:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot on
Wednesdays.
Bob Patterson averaged 8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/9 share in
adults 18-49 on Wednesday night, finishing fourth in its time period, according
to Nielsen Media Research fast-national data.
Through its first four weeks, the comedy averaged 8.2 million viewers and a
3.6 in adults 18-49.
Patterson debuted on Tuesday nights and then was moved to Wednesday after
three weeks and sluggish ratings.
Seinfeld co-star Michael Richards' sitcom on NBC lasted eight episodes
last season.
NBC is taking a shot with another Seinfeld cast member, Julia
Louis-Dreyfus, in an upcoming midseason comedy. - Joe
Schlosser
