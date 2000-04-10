ABC keeps winning

ABC won its 14th consecutive week in total viewers, its longest winning streak since the 1978-79 season. On the strength of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and new drama Wonderland, ABC also won its sixth consecutive week in adults 18-49. ABC averaged 13.7 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/14 share in adults 18-49 for the week of March 27-April 2, according to Nielsen Media Research. Millionaire's three regular episodes finished the week as the top three shows of the week in viewers, and Wonderland debuted with 13.2 million viewers on Thursday, March 27. In the total-viewers race, ABC topped CBS (11.96 million viewers), NBC (10.4 million) and FOX (8.9 million). In adults 18-49, ABC beat NBC (5.1 rating), FOX (4.3) and CBS (3.8). FOX won the week in adults 18-34 and had another strong showing from new comedy Titus. Titus improved its That'70s Show lead-in by 10% in adults 18-49, averaging a 6.9/18 in the demo and 13.1 million viewers on Monday night. In the battle of the weblets, UPN topped rival WB in total viewers and in adults 18-49. UPN averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49, while The WB averaged 3.0 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the key demo.