ABC keeps Tuesday string intact

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? helped ABC win its 16th straight Tuesday night in total viewers.

ABC averaged 9.3 million viewers on Tuesday and finished the night in second place in adults 18-49 with a 2.9 rating/9 share. Millionaire averaged 13.5 million viewers from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. NBC won the night in adults 18-49, averaging a 3.0/9. NBC jump-started its new comedy Go Fish, launching the series with back-to-back original episodes at 8 and 8:30. Go Fish floundered with a 2.3/9 in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers at 8 p.m. and a 2.6/9 in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers at 8:30. Fellow NBC newcomer Kristen, averaged a 2.4/7 in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers in its second outing.

- Joe Schlosser