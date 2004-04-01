ABC Joins KIDS.us

ABC Television said Thursday that it has linked up with KIDS.us (www.kids.us), the government-established "safe house" for kid-friendly Internet content.

ABC says the new site, up and running as of April 1, will feature activities and games associated with its Saturday morning lineup of shows including Disney's Recess, That's So Raven, Lizzie McGuire and The Proud Family.

ABC TV President Alex Wallau thanked Congressman John Shimkus (R-Ill.), among others, for his work in developing and promoting the site.

During indecency hearings several weeks ago, Shimkus, a member of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, strongly urged the network representatives in attendance, including Wallau, to link up with the site.

Wallau said he would look into it.