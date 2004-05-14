ABC Invests In More Millionaire
ABC has added two nights of Michael Davies' Super Millionaire to its sweep schedule. The news episodes will air on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26, at 10 p.m.
That extends the show to seven nights from five. Regis Philbin is hosting the show, in which contestants have a chance to win $10 million, although no one has yet.
