ABC Interviews Vietnamese on Kerry

We've heard from swift-boat veterans, pro and con, on John Kerry's tour of duty in Vietnam, but now, ABC's Nightline has the story from some Vietnam villagers who were there.

Those first-hand accounts are the subject of a Thursday night show, a subject kept close to the vest until an announcement late Thursday.

While the villagers' memories are said to be consistent, ABC isn't saying which version they support. But it is interviewing John O'Neill, author of the anti-Kerry book, Unfit For Command, on the broadcast.

