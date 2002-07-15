ABC, Infinity sign short term with Arbitron

ABC Radio and Infinity Broadcasting have opted for short-term (one-year)

renewals of their Arbitron ratings contracts while the ratings service works out

issues regarding the planned Portable People Meter Service.

Arbitron and Nielsen last month delayed a decision on a joint venture for

deployment of Arbitron's Portable People Meter from now to the fourth quarter.

The devices would more accurately reflect the viewing habits of an

increasingly mobile society with proliferating viewing choices, says Arbitron.

But Arbitron has also said that without Nielsen cash and support from the

radio and TV inudstries, a full-scale rollout of the new meters could not go

forward.