ABC, Infinity sign short term with Arbitron
ABC Radio and Infinity Broadcasting have opted for short-term (one-year)
renewals of their Arbitron ratings contracts while the ratings service works out
issues regarding the planned Portable People Meter Service.
Arbitron and Nielsen last month delayed a decision on a joint venture for
deployment of Arbitron's Portable People Meter from now to the fourth quarter.
The devices would more accurately reflect the viewing habits of an
increasingly mobile society with proliferating viewing choices, says Arbitron.
But Arbitron has also said that without Nielsen cash and support from the
radio and TV inudstries, a full-scale rollout of the new meters could not go
forward.
