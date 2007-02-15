ABC To Hunt for the Greatest Celebrity Impersonator

ABC will begin production on March 5 of The Next Best Thing: Who is the Greatest Celebrity Impersonator.

The show, from the producers of the Last Comic Standing, will air this summer and feature a search for the best celebrity impersonator in the country.

The show will host auditions in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York and Orlando, Fla., in March.

Michele Merkin (Food Call, Extreme Dodgeball) will host, and actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walters is on board as one of three judges. The other two are yet to be named.

The show is from Peter Engel Productions and New Wave Entertainment. Peter Engel and Barry Katz are executive producers, along with Fax Bahr and Adam Small.