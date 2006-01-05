ABC Hooks 'Em With Rose Bowl

Clearly the other BCS football games were just a warm-up for ABC, which corralled the vast majority of the broadcast audience on Wednesday night.

In fact, ABC beat the competition like Reggie Bush or Vince Young turning the corner on lumbering linemen. That is college football-speak for: ABC's coverage of the Rose Bowl national NCAA Division 1 college football championship game between the triumphant Texas Longhorns and the reigning champion USC Trojans dominated the night in the Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings in both households and the key 18-49 demo.

In the 18-49 demo, ABC averaged a Desperate Housewives season premiere-like 12.8 rating/33 share at 8-11 p.m., beating the other five networks combined, with CBSNBCFOXWBUPN recording a 10.6/26.

In fact, ABC says the game generated its top Wednesday night 18-49 rating in seven years and up 73% from last year's championship game.