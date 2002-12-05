ABC hits high note with Houston

Whitney Houston drove ABC to a big win in the Nielsen Media Research ratings

Wednesday.

The pop singer was interviewed by Diane Sawyer for a special edition of

PrimeTime Live that aired from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and drew an average

21.3 million viewers. It was the most-watched show of the night.

The special garnered 8s and 9s in the key adult demos, more than double the

nearest competitor.

ABC was also the top draw in the key demos from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. with two

comedies, My Wife & Kids and The George Lopez Show.

NBC was second for the night in most of the key categories with its annual

Christmas-tree-lighting special and repeats of The West Wing and Law &

Order.

Fox was second among adults 18 through 34 for the night with Bernie Mac,

Cedric the Entertainer Presents and Fastlane.

Fox was third among adults 18 through 49 just barely ahead of CBS, which

aired 60 Minutes II and a two-hour Amazing Race episode.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household numbers: ABC 9.0/14,

NBC 8.8/14, CBS 6.8/10 and Fox 4.6/07.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 5.7/14, NBC 4.2/11, Fox 3.4/9 and CBS 3.3/8.

In the Nielsen overnight markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.6 household rating and

a 5 share with a special on the making of the latest Lord of the Rings

movie (4.5/7) and a repeat of Birds of Prey (3.1/5). UPN averaged a 2.4/3

with repeats of Enterprise (2.7/4) and Twilight Zone

(2.0/3).