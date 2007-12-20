ABC, HBO Snag Most SAG Nominations

ABC and HBO picked up the most Screen Actors Guild award nominations Thursday morning with 11 apiece; NBC was second with six and TNT next with four.





Leading ABC was Ugly Betty with three nominations and Boston Legal with two.

HBO's Sopranos and NBC's 30 Rock also received three nominations apiece.

Rounding out the nominations by network, AMC, Showtime, ESPN, and USA got two nominations apiece, while Lifetime, Fox and FX got one each. No CBS show was nominated.





The awards will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center. The show is scheduled to be carried on both TNT and co-owned TBS