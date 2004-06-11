ABC Is Having a Ball

Everyone loves an underdog.

With the defensive specialist of the Detroit Pistons leading the team to a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers and offensive stars Kobe and Shaq in the National Basketball Association Finals, ABC is enjoying strong ratings for its coverage.

Detroit’s impressive victory over the Lakers in Game 3 June 10 pulled in a 12.6 overnight Nielsen rating and 20 share in metered markets, 45% higher than last year’s third game.

Ratings were the highest in the teams’ hometowns. In Detroit, the game nabbed a 40 rating and 56 share, and the Los Angeles market posted a 28.6 rating and 47 share.

Games 1 and 2 collected an average 10.3 rating and 18 share, up 78% from the first two games last year. After three games, the 2004 Finals are also tracking better than the 2002 Finals, the first time ABC aired the championship under its new NBA deal.

