ABC has big Sunday night

ABC got the big get Sunday night: a live interview with Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.)

at 7 p.m. that drew 13 million viewers and won the key ratings categories.

The network hung on to win the night across most of the key categories with

the exception of adults 18-34, where Fox eked out a victory by one-tenth of a

rating point.

National Basketball Association Finals coverage rounded out ABC's prime time after the Clinton interview

(conducted by Barbara Walters).

Fox aired its usual Sunday-night comedy fare -- Futurama, King of

the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Oliver Beene.

CBS and NBC tied for second in households and total viewers behind ABC,

although NBC had the edge in the demos, finishing second among adults 25-54 and

third with adults 18-49 and 18-34.

NBC's lineup included an Arena Football League runover, Law & Order:

Criminal Intent and Crime & Punishment.

CBS aired Broadway's Tony Awards.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: ABC 7.1

rating/12 share; CBS and NBC 5.8/10; Fox 4.1/7.

Adults 18-49: ABC 3.8/11, Fox 3.0/9, NBC 2.8/8 and CBS 1.9/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)

with Everwood and Charmed.

On Saturday, Fox won the demos with Cops and America's Most

Wanted.

CBS won households and total viewers with The Price Is Right, The

District and The Agency.

NBC was second among adults 18-49 and third in households with the movie

Carrie.

ABC was fourth in households and adults 18-49 with coverage of the National Hockey League's

Stanley Cup Finals.

On Friday, NBC won most of the key categories with Dateline and

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

ABC won adults 18-34 with coverage of the NBA Finals.

CBS was third in households and adults 18-49 with Baby Bob, Yes

Dear, Hack and 48 Hours Mysteries.

Fox was second among adults 18-34 with two Fastlane episodes.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.8/5 with What I

Like About You, Reba and Grounded for Life.

UPN averaged a 2.9/4 with the movie Fled.