ABC Greenlights This Is Your Life Remake

ABC and Fox Television Studios are developing a remake of the classic hit This Is Your Life. While no airdate is yet set in stone for the series, its run is expected to involve up to six episodes.

Also involved will be the production company founded by Ralph Edwards, who created both This Is Your Life and Truth or Consequences. The deal was brokered by the William Morris Agency and the show will be executive produced by Mindy Moore, Fred Siegel, Jon Vein, Gary Edwards, and Barbara Dunn-Leonard.

The original This Is Your Life, which began as a radio program, moved to TV in 1952. It received Emmy Awards in 1954 and 1955.