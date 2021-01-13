ABC Grabs Pilot For Sam Esmail’s ‘Acts of Crime’

ABC has picked up the pilot for Acts of Crime, a drama from Sam Esmail. ABC calls the series “a unique spin on the crime procedural.”

UCP and ABC Signature are producing. Esmail has a production deal at UCP, part of Universal Studio Group.

Esmail created the USA Network hit drama Mr. Robot, which ran from 2015 to 2019 and won the Golden Globe for best drama in 2016. Rami Malek and Christian Slater were in the cast.

Esmail is an executive producer on Amazon Prime series Homecoming, which was adapted from a podcast and stars Julia Roberts, who also executive produces. That has had two seasons.

Chad Hamilton, also of Esmail Corp., joins Esmail in the executive producer ranks on Acts of Crime.