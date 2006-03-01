ABC, Google Pair on World News Now

Starting Wednesday, ABC's World News Tonight's Webcast, World News Now, will feature a daily report on the most-searched-for topics on the Internet, using information provided by Google.

World News Now will provide information from Google on the day's top search terms, as well as on search topics gaining and declining in popularity and the top stories being searched for on its Google News Web site.

World News Now runs live on the Web at 3 p.m. ET and can be played all day on the World News Tonight Web site, via a podcast on iTunes and on cellphones.

Google also works with the Al Gore-helmed cable network Current, providing similar information on the top searches for regular on-air segments on the digital channel.