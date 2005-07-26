ABC Golf Comes in Fore!th

The early returns on ABC's golf shoot-out were not particularly impressive, but they do not include West Coast numbers, which won't be in until the national ratings are crunched late in the day.

According to Nielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo, ABC's Lincoln Financial Battle at the Bridges, a live, made-for-TV event won by Phil Mickelson and Retief Goosen over John Daly and Tiger Woods, averaged a 1.2 rating/4 share for its three hours, fourth over that stretch among the Big Four.

CBS won the night in the demo with a 3.0/9 from 8 to 11. Its biggest draw was a repeat of CSI: Miami, which averaged a 3.5/10 at 10-11. A repeat of Two and a Half Men at 9 averaged a 3.2/9. In fact, both its big-ticket sitcoms--a Raymond repeat averaged a 2.8/9--topped its summer reality show, Rock Star: INXS, which averaged a 2.5/7 at 9.

Fox was right behind with a 2.9/9, thanks to reality show Hell's Kitchen, which won its time period with a 3.5/10 at 9.

NBC was third with a 2.3/7. Its top show was a repeat of Medium at a 2.5/7.

After ABC in fourth was UPN with a 1/3 for fifth place for repeats of its sitcom lineup, while The WB took sixth with repeats of its dramas.