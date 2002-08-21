ABC goes In Search of America
ABC News anchor Peter Jennings will explore American values this September
in a six-part series called In Search of America.
The six programs will investigate the way Americans live today and how that
compares with the vision the founding fathers had for the country more than 225
years ago.
The series premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. EST, with an episode
featuring an Idaho community that is resisting federal control over local land.
The rest of the episodes follow each successive night, culminating with two
final shows Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The series will also spawn a book, called In Search of America, which will be published by ABC
Inc.-owned Hyperion, and a Web site at www.abcnews.com/america
.
Tom Yellin is executive-producing the series for ABC
News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.