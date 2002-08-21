ABC goes In Search of America

ABC News anchor Peter Jennings will explore American values this September

in a six-part series called In Search of America.

The six programs will investigate the way Americans live today and how that

compares with the vision the founding fathers had for the country more than 225

years ago.

The series premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. EST, with an episode

featuring an Idaho community that is resisting federal control over local land.

The rest of the episodes follow each successive night, culminating with two

final shows Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The series will also spawn a book, called In Search of America, which will be published by ABC

Inc.-owned Hyperion, and a Web site at www.abcnews.com/america

.

Tom Yellin is executive-producing the series for ABC

News.